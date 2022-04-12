Bankrupt XFL's Ex-Commissioner Hit With Pay Clawback Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 12, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The administrator of the bankruptcy estate behind Vincent McMahon's XFL Professional Football League sued the league's former commissioner and CEO, seeking to claw back some of the $11 million it paid him during the two years before the bankruptcy filing. Peter Hurwitz, the plan administrator of debtor Alpha Entertainment LLC, filed the adversary proceeding against Oliver Luck in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Monday. Luck served as XFL commissioner and CEO from May 2018 until he was fired on April 9, 2020, just a few days before Alpha Entertainment filed for bankruptcy. Luck's performance in his...

