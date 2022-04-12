Mexico Suit Could Broaden Gun Co. Liability, Judge Hints

By Chris Villani (April 12, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge suggested Tuesday that a suit by Mexico seeking to hold gun manufacturers responsible for deaths caused by trafficked weapons could prompt similar litigation by other nations, including a hypothetical Russian suit over the war in Ukraine. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV considered arguments by Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., Beretta USA Corp., Colt's Manufacturing Co. LLC, Glock Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and others to toss the suit on the grounds that it is barred by a federal liability shield known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. As he questioned a lawyer...

