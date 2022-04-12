DC Atty Says PNC Bank Allowed Theft From Trust Account

By Jack Karp (April 12, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., criminal defense attorney has accused PNC Bank NA of negligently and recklessly allowing one of his employees to embezzle at least $725,000 from multiple accounts held at the bank, including a lawyers' trust account. Defense lawyer Bernard Grimm claims the bank disregarded suspicious activity and failed to follow its own procedures and industry norms when it let his office manager and bookkeeper steal thousands of dollars through forged checks and illegal transfers despite not being authorized to make those transactions, according to a complaint filed Monday in D.C. federal court. The fraud stretched for four years, and even...

