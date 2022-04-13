Consumer Fights Bid To Ax Kombucha Beer False Ad Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (April 13, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge should reject an organic hard kombucha beer maker's bid to evade a proposed false advertising class action, said the lead plaintiff, arguing that Fermented Sciences Inc. mischaracterized her lawsuit's central claim: it misled beer drinkers on the health benefits of its brews. In a 19-page memorandum opposing dismissal, named plaintiff Katie Kuciver says Fermented Sciences tries to conflate her reasonable claim — that the company tricked her into thinking its beers were more good than bad — with a more absurd position — that Kuciver believed the products vitamins and antioxidants made her "immune" to alcohol drinking's...

