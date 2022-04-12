NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Charged With Bribery Conspiracy

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 12, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT) -- Federal agents arrested New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin on bribery charges Tuesday morning, alleging he engaged in a campaign finance scheme with an attorney and real estate developer to boost his failed city comptroller bid. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed Benjamin's surrender to Law360. New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, shown here on Feb. 17, was arrested Tuesday on bribery conspiracy charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) "This is a simple story of corruption," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, addressing the press on Tuesday afternoon. "Taxpayer money for campaign contributions. Quid pro quo. This for...

