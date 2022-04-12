NY Lt. Gov. Charged With Bribery Conspiracy, Resigns

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 12, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT) -- New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned on Tuesday after he was arrested on bribery charges for an alleged campaign finance scheme with an attorney and real estate developer to boost his failed city comptroller bid. Benjamin pled not guilty before a federal magistrate judge in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon and was released on a $250,000 bond. Hours later, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying Benjamin had resigned. New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, shown here on Feb. 17, was arrested Tuesday on bribery conspiracy charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) "I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately," Hochul said. "While the legal...

