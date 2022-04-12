Michelman & Robinson Names New Banking Litigation Chair

By Emily Lever (April 12, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Michelman & Robinson LLP has named a new chair for its e-commerce, banking and litigation practice, the firm has announced. Tim Gorry, a commercial and business litigation partner in Michelman & Robinson's Los Angeles office, was the chair of the entertainment and capital markets practice at Theodora Oringher PC before joining Michelman in 2020. His clients rely on him for "the most challenging cases — those they have lost all hope of settling," according to the firm. His promotion was effective Thursday, the firm said. "Tim is a highly versatile trial attorney, [whose] expertise spans industries. That said, he's particularly well versed in...

