Commerce Reduces Nail Duties After Repeated Court Rebukes

By Grace Dixon (April 12, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- After repeated rebukes from the Federal Circuit and the Court of International Trade, the Commerce Department more than halved anti-dumping duties on steel nails from Oman on Tuesday after reversing course and using an Indian surrogate's data in its calculations. Commerce took its fourth swing at crafting revised duties after both courts took issue with its use of a Thai producer's financial statements as a substitute when it determined a mandatory respondent's financial statements were missing needed information to calculate anti-dumping duties. Although Sundram Fasteners Limited's financial records also weren't a perfect fit because the company copped to receiving government subsidies,...

