PTAB Gives Peloton 2nd Chance To Knock Out Rival's Bike IP

By Britain Eakin (April 12, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review two Mad Dogg Athletics exercise bike patents, giving Peloton another chance to invalidate them after getting a Texas infringement suit over the technology dismissed last year. The PTAB agreed to review the patents in two decisions granting inter parts review that were handed down Friday. Mad Dogg had sued Peloton in Texas federal court for infringing the patents, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap tossed the suit in September after finding the patents were directed to an abstract idea under the first step of the Alice test. The U.S. Supreme Court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS