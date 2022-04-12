Sungard Gets OK To Tap $41M Ch. 11 Finance Package

By Rick Archer (April 12, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Information technology company Sungard Availability Services on Tuesday received approval from a Texas bankruptcy judge to tap into $41.1 million of Chapter 11 financing as the company embarks on a case it says will end either in an asset sale, a debt-for-equity swap or both. At an early morning telephonic hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones gave interim approval to a debtor-in-possession financing package from a group of Sungard's secured lenders, who said they are backing a dual-track Chapter 11 in which they will be standing as backups if the company can't secure sufficient offers for all or part of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS