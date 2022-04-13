NJ Justices Say Affidavit Unneeded In Vicarious Med Mal Suit

By Mike Curley (April 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court is letting a man who says he was injured by an unlicensed technician at a Burlington County hospital pursue his claims without an affidavit of merit, saying state law does not require one for claims against an unlicensed employee of a licensed facility. The justices' opinion, filed Tuesday, affirms an appeals court decision from January 2021 that reversed the dismissal of Troy Haviland's suit against Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County Inc., saying that because Haviland is only pursuing the hospital vicariously for one of its employees, he can proceed without an expert providing an affidavit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS