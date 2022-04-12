CFPB Sues TransUnion, Former Exec For Violating 2017 Order

By Jon Hill (April 12, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday sued TransUnion and one of its former senior executives, alleging that the credit reporting giant used deceptive "digital dark patterns" to lure consumers into buying subscription products after it was told to stop in a 2017 consent order. In a complaint filed in Illinois federal court, the CFPB accused Chicago-based TransUnion and two subsidiaries of having essentially blown off that consent order, which resolved CFPB allegations of deceptive online marketing tied to their sale of credit scores and other credit-related products. The complaint also notably targets a longtime, now-former top executive of one of those...

