2 Firms Steer Tech-Focused SPAC For Increased $100M IPO

By McCord Pagan (April 12, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Technology-focused special purpose acquisition company Yotta Acquisition Corp. said Tuesday it's increasing the planned size of its IPO to $100 million in an offering set to be guided by Loeb & Loeb LLP and underwriter's counsel Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC. Yotta plans to offer 10 million units at $10 each, and its underwriter has a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 1.15 million units, which could raise another $11.5 million, it said. Last month, Yotta laid out its earlier plans for a $60 million IPO and its goal to combine with a business in areas such as...

