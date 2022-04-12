Texas Panel Revives Condo's Hail Damage Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 12, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Dallas condominium community hit by two hailstorms was given another chance to secure millions in coverage for the first storm when a Texas appeals court decided that an appraisal of damages only accounted for the second storm. A panel of Fifth District judges Monday said RSUI unit Landmark American Insurance Co. failed to show that an appraisal award of below $100,000 also included damages to the Richland Trace Owners Association for the earlier storm. The panel's ruling sends Richland Trace's suit back to a Dallas court for reconsideration. At stake in the suit were two policies — one for 2016...

