Groups Say EPA Dawdling On Oil And Gas Emissions Rule

By Morgan Conley (April 13, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of blowing a deadline to update pollution standards for oil and natural gas facilities and asked a D.C. federal court in a new complaint to order the agency to fulfill its obligations under the Clean Air Act. California Communities Against Toxics, the Coalition for a Safe Environment and the Sierra Club said in a complaint Tuesday that the agency has failed to periodically review and improve emissions standards that apply to oil and natural gas production as well as natural gas transmission and storage facilities. The groups told the court that despite being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS