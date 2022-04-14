Arbitration Org. Gets Win In Suit Over Botched Gold Deal

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 14, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- An English High Court judge dismissed claims from a man who had sought £33.3 quadrillion in damages for an allegedly botched arbitration dispute over a land-for-gold deal, calling the man's accusations against the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators "nonsensical" and "self-evidently hopeless." In a judgment issued Tuesday in the Royal Courts of Justice, High Court Deputy Judge Patricia Robertson QC dismissed all claims brought by Sayed S. Sangamneheri against the institute, known as CIArb, over allegations that some of its members were liable to him for not proceeding with the arbitration regarding a land-for-gold deal that supposedly would have supplied Sangamneheri with...

