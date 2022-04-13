M&A Takeaways From ABA Antitrust Meeting

By Christopher Williams, Tiffany Lee and Caroline Tunca (April 13, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's 70th Antitrust Law Spring Meeting, held April 5-8 in Washington, provided a forum for lively debate among current and former antitrust agency officials concerning the progressive merger enforcement reforms implemented or proposed by the representatives of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, led by Chair Lina Khan, and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, led by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter. These reforms, discussed below, include suspension of early termination, issuance of warning letters, routine use of FTC prior approval orders, and an increased willingness to challenge mergers versus reaching settlements, including before parties have substantially complied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS