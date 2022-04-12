MSC Wins Challenge To Negligence Over Deadly Ship Fire

By Silvia Martelli (April 12, 2022, 10:04 PM BST) -- A London court ruled Tuesday that the owner of a vessel cannot argue that MSC is responsible for three casualties after a fire broke out onboard because of a binding award stating that the shipping giant was not negligent. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said that Conti 11. Container Schiffahrts-GmbH & CO. is prevented from arguing that MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA is liable for three deaths on the Flaminia because of a 2021 arbitral award. The accident happened in 2012, when tanks containing divinylbenzene exploded on the vessel. In addition to killing three people working on the ship, the fire...

