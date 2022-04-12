Much Shelist Allegedly Aided $87M Judgment Avoidance

By Lauraann Wood (April 12, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Much Shelist LLP has been accused in Illinois state court of helping two real estate partnerships' general partners avoid paying $87 million they owed the partnerships after a trial court found that they had breached their fiduciary duties to those entities. Marc Munaretto, a limited partner of IBP Limited Partnership and TB Limited Partnership, claimed Friday that general partners E. Thomas Collins Jr. and Richard Hulina hired Much Shelist to represent the businesses and help negotiate their April 2021 agreement not to collect $87 million in judgments and attorneys' fees a trial court entered against Collins and Hulina in an underlying...

