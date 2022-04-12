KKR Snags Barracuda In $4B Deal Led By Simpson, Kirkland

By Benjamin Horney (April 12, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- KKR will buy cloud security and data protection company Barracuda Networks from fellow private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction that values the target at nearly $4 billion and was shaped by Simpson Thacher and Kirkland & Ellis. Under the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of New York-based KKR & Co., advised by Simpson Thacher, will acquire San Francisco-headquartered Barracuda from Thoma Bravo LLC, both of which are represented by Kirkland & Ellis, according to a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed, but three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday the...

