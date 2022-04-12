FCC Chair Working At Home After COVID Diagnosis

By Christopher Cole (April 12, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, has disclosed that she is working from home after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. "It's been mild and I'm grateful for the protection being fully vaxxed and boosted provides," Rosenworcel said in a Twitter post Monday. She said that for now, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, she will carry on with the work of the FCC remotely. "If you haven't yet, please get vaccinated," she said, prior to several users posting to the account wishing her a quick recovery. It was not immediately clear whether any fellow FCC commissioners had...

