Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Judge Nixes Pro-Gun T-Shirt Co.'s TM In Slogan Fight

By Tiffany Hu (April 12, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California T-shirt company saw its trademark registration for "This We'll Defend" get canceled when an Illinois federal judge on Thursday ruled that a Chicago rival accused of unlawfully using the phrase actually has superior rights to the mark.

U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras granted Grunt Style LLC's motion for partial summary judgment, funding that it has earlier and superior trademark rights than that of TWD LLC, which in 2018 sued Grunt Style for allegedly infringing its "This We'll Defend" trademark on pro-gun T-shirts.

Judge Kocoras found that although TWD secured its registration in 2016, Grunt Style has been using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!