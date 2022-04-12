Ill. Judge Nixes Pro-Gun T-Shirt Co.'s TM In Slogan Fight

By Tiffany Hu (April 12, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California T-shirt company saw its trademark registration for "This We'll Defend" get canceled when an Illinois federal judge on Thursday ruled that a Chicago rival accused of unlawfully using the phrase actually has superior rights to the mark. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras granted Grunt Style LLC's motion for partial summary judgment, funding that it has earlier and superior trademark rights than that of TWD LLC, which in 2018 sued Grunt Style for allegedly infringing its "This We'll Defend" trademark on pro-gun T-shirts. Judge Kocoras found that although TWD secured its registration in 2016, Grunt Style has been using...

