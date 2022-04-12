Lewis Brisbois Must Face Claim It Aided Fraud, Panel Says

By Craig Clough (April 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel revived a claim Monday accusing Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and one of its partners of aiding and abetting a fraudulent scheme against a Slovakian financial advisory company, holding that an exception to attorney immunity applies to the allegation. The Second Appellate District's unpublished opinion overturned a Los Angeles Superior Court's judge's decision that trimmed a claim from the suit against the firm and partner John Yung brought by Dynastion Energy SRO and Tulare, California-based CH4 Green Energy Holdings LLC alleging that Yung concealed material details about his client's assets and background as the parties were...

