Texas Agriculture Commissioner Slams Abbott's Border Policy

By Michelle Casady (April 12, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas agriculture commissioner has condemned the governor's recently enacted policy that has caused trade at the border with Mexico to come to a standstill, calling the decision Gov. Greg Abbott said he was making in the name of border security "misguided." Sid Miller, the state's agriculture commissioner, said if the policy — which requires Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to conduct "enhanced safety inspections" of vehicles crossing international ports of entry — isn't revised, Texans will be paying $2 for a lime and $5 for an avocado within a week. Trucks carrying produce from Mexico into Texas have been...

