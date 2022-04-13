Saudi Offshore Oil Co. Wants Pipeline Suit Axed Or Arbitrated

By Caleb Symons (April 13, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Dynamic Industries Saudi Arabia Ltd., a maintenance company for offshore oil and gas facilities, says allegations in federal court that it didn't pay a Singaporean subcontractor for recent pipeline work should be paused for arbitration proceedings, if not tossed completely. Those claims — for which the underwater engineering and vessel operations firm Ultra Deep Picasso Pte. Ltd. says DISA owes $10.7 million — have no connection to the U.S. and should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, the Saudi company told a Texas court Monday. Even if the court keeps the breach-of-contract suit, DISA says Ultra Deep must instead arbitrate the...

