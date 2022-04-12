Ex-DHS Official To Pay $10K For Hiding Work With Contractor

By Grace Dixon (April 12, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that a former director will pay $10,000 to resolve allegations his work with a contractor before and shortly after he left the agency breached conflict-of-interest laws for former federal officials. The deal inked with the former Executive Director of the Office of Management Integration, Kenneth J. Buck, Ph.D., also puts to bed False Claims Act allegations he conspired with Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions LLC and a then-DHS official to hide his involvement when securing the award of a government contract for iFOS, with which he had a subcontracting agreement. "The federal government's conflict-of-interest...

