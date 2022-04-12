6th Circ. Partially Revives ERISA Suit Against Walmart

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 12, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel partially revived a widow's lawsuit alleging Walmart violated federal benefits laws when it made errors in collecting and paying an employee's life insurance premiums, holding that a lower court erred in dismissing the case entirely. In a published opinion filed on Tuesday, a three-judge panel partially reversed a Kentucky federal court's order from November 2018 dismissing the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, holding that the retailer was acting in a fiduciary capacity when it allegedly mishandled premiums for a former employee. The panel said that Ruth Mae Chelf, who was denied benefits after the 2016 death of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS