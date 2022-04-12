Krispy Kreme Patron Says Tooth In Food Not So Toothsome

By Craig Clough (April 12, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Krispy Kreme customer filed a suit against the popular doughnut company in New York state court Tuesday for breach of warranty and negligence alleging he went through a "disgusting and revolting" experience after biting into one of its food products and finding a human tooth inside. According to the suit, plaintiff John Lutterloh visited a Krispy Kreme location at 319 W. 125 St. in New York City on Sept. 11, 2020, and purchased an unspecified food product that was "defective and dangerous." According to the suit against Krispy Kreme Donuts Inc. and Krispy Kreme Donut Corporation, Lutterloh bit into the food...

