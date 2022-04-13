Stoel Rives Boosts Environmental Group With BB&K Atty

By James Mills (April 13, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Stoel Rives LLP added a Best Best & Krieger LLP environmental attorney as of counsel in its San Diego office, the firm said Tuesday. Lindsay D. Puckett has joined Stoel Rives environment, land use and natural resources practice group and specializes in land use entitlements, conservation easements, alternative energy, coastal development, water issues, endangered species and habitat conservation plans. Representing both public agencies and private clients, she frequently handles transactions and litigation involving the California Environmental Quality Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. Puckett told Law360 Pulse she was happy at BB&K and wasn't looking to move but that Stoel Rives...

