Fishers Say Offshore Monument, Fishing Ban Can't Stand

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 13, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden exceeded his powers when he restored an ocean national monument's commercial fishing ban that had been rolled back by former President Donald Trump, a pair of Northeast fishers alleged in a new lawsuit Tuesday. The Antiquities Act does not allow Biden to designate an offshore national monument because it only contemplates such actions on dry land, fishers Patrick Fehily and David Malley said in their complaint, filed in New Jersey federal court. This isn't the first time fishers have tried that argument in trying to eliminate the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which was originally created...

