Insurer Beats Salon Over Communicable Disease Coverage

By Eli Flesch (April 13, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Michigan salon lost its pretrial bid for coverage of its pandemic losses when a federal judge determined that state orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus were not meant to address an outbreak at the salon itself. U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox said Tuesday that Salon XL Color & Design Group, which operates out of Ann Arbor, wasn't entitled to coverage of its losses, despite its policy's communicable disease provision. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders restricting business activities in Michigan weren't specific to Salon XL, the judge said, granting summary judgment to West Bend Mutual Insurance Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS