Ex-Analyst Gets 33 Months For 6-Year Insider Trading Run

By Pete Brush (April 12, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A former OppenheimerFunds quantitative analyst was sentenced to 33 months in prison in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday for a six-year course of insider trading, during which he executed some 2,800 illegal trades and made $8.5 million. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman also fined defendant Sergei Polevikov, 48, $10,000 and directed him to surrender to custody on July 12. The defendant has already forfeited more than $8.5 million, the judge heard. "The defendant's crime was a very serious one," Judge Liman said. "He engaged in the conduct over a period of approximately six years. He made enormous profits." Polevikov, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS