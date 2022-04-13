US Judge Inclined To Make Texas File New Title 42 Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 13, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday said it gives him heartburn thinking about allowing the Lone Star State to amend its lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's handling of the pandemic-related Title 42 border policy, saying he's leaning toward requiring the state to file a brand-new suit. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman kicked off an hourlong hearing in Fort Worth by telling attorneys for the federal government and the state of Texas that he was "really hesitant" to allow the state to file a third amended complaint. Texas is looking to launch two new challenges to President Joe Biden's April 1...

