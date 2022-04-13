Drug Cos. Must Face Bulk Of Weight-Loss Drug Cancer Suit

By Mike Curley (April 13, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge won't let EISAI Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. trim most claims from a suit alleging the weight loss drug Belviq caused a woman to develop breast cancer, saying the complaint sufficiently alleges they were aware of the drug's risks but pushed it to market anyway. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk denied most of a pair of motions by EISAI in a suit by Pamela Puskas, only dismissing her claim for fraudulent concealment as it is not a separate cause of action under Oklahoma law, saying while she can argue that such...

