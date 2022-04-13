Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drug Cos. Must Face Bulk Of Weight-Loss Drug Cancer Suit

By Mike Curley (April 13, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge won't let EISAI Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. trim most claims from a suit alleging the weight loss drug Belviq caused a woman to develop breast cancer, saying the complaint sufficiently alleges they were aware of the drug's risks but pushed it to market anyway.

In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk denied most of a pair of motions by EISAI in a suit by Pamela Puskas, only dismissing her claim for fraudulent concealment as it is not a separate cause of action under Oklahoma law, saying while she can argue that such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!