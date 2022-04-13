Patient Says BCBS On Hook For Atty Fees In Coverage Row

By Abby Wargo (April 13, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A patient who successfully challenged Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina's decision to refuse to cover his proton beam cancer treatment asked a federal judge to make the company pick up the tab for $220,000 in attorney fees. On Tuesday, Jeffrey Greenwell asked U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan to approve a $220,643.66 attorney fee award. Last month, Greenwell scored a partial summary judgment win last month on his claims that the healthcare company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in denying him coverage for proton beam radiation therapy. The amount Greenwell's attorneys are seeking is 5% less than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS