Winston Hires Burns Charest Partner For Dallas Office

By Rose Krebs (April 15, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has added a Burns Charest LLP partner to its Dallas office, continuing the firm's feverish growth there since it opened the office in 2017. LeElle B. Slifer has joined Winston & Strawn as a partner and member of the firm's litigation practice, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement. Her practice focuses on complex commercial matters, the firm said. "The range and depth of LeElle's litigation experience are a perfect fit for our growing presence in the Dallas market," said Thomas M. Melsheimer, a managing partner of the office. "The strong Texas economy continues to expand across...

