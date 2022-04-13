7 Firms To Lead Goldman, Morgan Stanley Insider Info Suits

By Gina Kim (April 13, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has appointed seven law firms to lead a slew of identical putative class actions accusing Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley of insider trading just before the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in 2021. In a 10-page order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty named Johnson Fistel LLP, Berger Montague, Rosca Scarlato LLC, Pomerantz LLP, Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Hedin Hall LLP and Grant & Eisenhofer PA to steer the coordinated insider trading suits split into seven different issuer-classes. Judge Crotty also approved the plaintiffs groups' choices for lead plaintiffs. "The Court finds...

