Essar Director Looks To Duck UK Fight Over $1.5B Award

By Christopher Crosby (April 13, 2022, 6:19 PM BST) -- An Essar director urged a judge on Wednesday to throw out allegations that he conspired to strip a subsidiary of assets to avoid paying ArcelorMittal a $1.5 billion arbitral award over an iron ore pellet supply deal that went south. Ben Valentin QC told the High Court that there is little proof linking his client, Uday Gujadhur, to alleged attempts by the parent company of Essar Steel Ltd. and others to transfer a subsidiary's debts in order to thwart potential creditors. Gujadhur is one of nine defendants ArcelorMittal USA LLC has accused of conspiring to transfer a $1.48 billion debt owed to...

