Pa. Pepsi Workers Sue Over Lost Wages After Kronos Hack

By Matthew Santoni (April 13, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo Inc. has failed to properly track its Pennsylvania employees' hours or pay their wages and overtime since hackers attacked its timekeeping system in December 2021, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court. Proposed lead plaintiff Devin Drobsch said that ever since ransomware prevented the company from using its Kronos timekeeping system, the snack- and drink-maker hadn't implemented any alternatives for tracking hours, resulting in inaccurate paychecks and missing or incomplete payments for overtime hours. "PepsiCo could have easily implemented a system for recording hours and paying wages to non-exempt employees until issues related to the hack were...

