GenapSys Ex-CEO Sues Twice In Del. After Company Fallout

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 13, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The founder of gene sequencing technology company GenapSys Inc. has sued the company and its top brass in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging that numerous directors were invalidly appointed to fill two board seats that were already occupied and an annual stockholder meeting is overdue. The complaint, filed late Tuesday, comes on the heels of an earlier Chancery Court lawsuit that Hesaam Esfandyarpour, a current board director and former company CEO, filed against GenapSys for advancement of legal fees in connection with a California action brought by investor Foresite Capital Management IV LP. In his first complaint, filed on March 29 and...

