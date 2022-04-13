Retirement Sponsor Sued Over Fees In $1.5B 401(k) Plan

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 13, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of retirees sued a Wisconsin-based financial services company offering retirement plans to credit unions, alleging that mismanagement of workers' $1.5 billion 401(k) plan lost them millions of dollars through excessive fees and record-keeping costs in violation of federal benefits laws. Brenda L. Lucero, a plan participant and resident of El Paso, Texas, filed a complaint in Wisconsin federal court Tuesday, alleging that the Credit Union Retirement Plan Association, its board of directors and board of trustees breached their fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The Madison, Wisconsin-based plan sponsor is a professional employer organization that...

