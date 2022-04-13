EPA Has Blown Deadlines To Review 3 Chemicals, Suit Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 13, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has blown statutory deadlines to review standards for three important air pollutants, leaving people who are exposed to them at the mercy of limits based on outdated information, environmentalists said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The EPA is supposed to review the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, or NAAQS, for pollutants including nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and particulate matter every five years, to determine whether the standards are still based on the best science. But the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health alleged in their new complaint, filed in California federal court,...

