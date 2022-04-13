Rutgers Accused Of Inflating MBA Job Data To Woo Enrollees

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 13, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University and its business school were hit with a proposed class action alleging they wooed enrollees by misrepresenting the career prospects for graduates of various master's degree programs, in violation of New Jersey's law against consumer fraud. The complaint filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court outlines an alleged scheme in which Rutgers Business School inflated post-graduate employment data by hiring its own graduates in order to boost the education ranking information upon which prospective students rely. "But Rutgers Business School was undeserving of its high rankings, having obtained this and other ranking positions through deceit," the complaint said. "As...

