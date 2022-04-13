Ex-Securitas Guard Must Arbitrate Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (April 13, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court ruled a former guard at Securitas can't bring claims in court alleging the security services company violated federal civil rights and anti-disability bias laws by forcing her to keep a standing post during her high-risk pregnancy, finding her arbitration agreement was enforceable. In Monday's order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein granted Securitas Security Services USA Inc.'s February motion to compel arbitration of Jessica Bristol's claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and New York state and city human rights law. In doing so, the court rejected Bristol's contention that the arbitration agreement she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS