Pressure Builds On Senate To Confirm FCC Commissioner

By Christopher Cole (April 18, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Most U.S. senators are away from Washington for the long spring break, but when they head back to the Beltway in late April, they'll have to confront a few realities — one being that they still haven't confirmed a third Democrat to the Federal Communications Commission. Gigi Sohn, who is President Joe Biden's nominee to serve on the FCC, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Feb. 9. The committee deadlocked on her nomination, which awaits a discharge vote in the full Senate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) President Joe Biden picked former FCC counselor and public-interest advocate Gigi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS