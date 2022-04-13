SEC's Interpretation Of Tipster Protection Rule Stirs Debate

By Al Barbarino (April 13, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined a former tech company executive nearly $100,000 for allegedly impeding a tipster's ability to communicate with the agency, but Commissioner Hester Peirce says the order used an "undisciplined interpretation" of the relevant whistleblower protection rule. On Tuesday, the SEC ordered David Hansen, the ex-chief information officer of a Las Vegas-based fraud detection and prevention software firm formerly known as NS8 Inc., to pay $97,523 to the agency for the alleged violation of Rule 21F-17. Section "a" of the rule states that "no person may take any action to impede an individual from communicating directly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS