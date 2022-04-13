Qatari Bank Can't Escape Terrorism Finance Suit

By Silvia Martelli (April 13, 2022, 6:22 PM BST) -- A court refused on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit from Syrian refugees who claim that money from one of Qatar's largest banks was misappropriated to finance terrorists, saying it was too soon to decide whether the lender was a "victim" or a "perpetrator." High Court Judge Jonathan Swift said that the 2019 lawsuit against two Syrian-Qatari businessmen and Doha Bank must go to trial because it is "too soon" to establish whether the claim is inconsistent with the available evidence. The eight Syrian refugees, who are not named, sued the businessmen, brothers Moutaz and Ramez al-Khayyat, claiming they used their Doha accounts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS