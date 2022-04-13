Dish Claims SpaceX Bid For Rural Buildout Funds Falls Short

By Nadia Dreid (April 13, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Dish Network is still pushing the FCC to bump SpaceX out of the running for funds from the agency's $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, at least as it pertains to the 12 GHz band, saying it has a new set of studies that back its case. The satellite company wrote to the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to put forth four "uncontested" studies that it said show that SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite constellation does not meet the qualifications for operations in the 12 GHz band and therefore "cannot credibly claim that it will be able to fulfill its obligations under...

