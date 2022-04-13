SEC Says Atty Shot By FBI Took Part In $449M Ponzi Scheme

By Lauren Berg (April 13, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A lawyer shot by FBI agents last month was involved in a Ponzi scheme that raised $449 million from investors who thought they were buying interests in insurance tort settlements, using the money to fund his "lavish lifestyle," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said in a Nevada federal lawsuit. Attorney Matthew Wade Beasley, his firm Beasley Law Group PC and nine other people and entities conspired to convince at least 600 investors to buy interests in insurance tort settlements for an annual return of 50%, but those purchase agreements were phony, according to the SEC's complaint filed Tuesday. Instead, Beasley and the others used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS