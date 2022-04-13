CBD Product Maker Settles Suit Over Broken Deal

By Katryna Perera (April 13, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Hemp product manufacturer CBD Universe LLC has settled allegations that it knew it was part of a plan to breach a competitor's contract, a New York federal judge announced Wednesday. In his order, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said the court had been informed that the parties had reached a settlement in principle. Accordingly, the action was dismissed without costs or prejudice unless an application to restore the case is filed within 30 days. The order did not provide any details of the settlement, and counsel for CBD Universe and plaintiff SLS Brands LLC did not immediately respond to requests for...

